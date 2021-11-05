After her mother collapsed in front of her, the girl assumed she was ‘dying.’

When Sophie Beck, seven, from Southport, fainted at home with a high temperature, Maisie Beck, seven, stepped in.

Sophie, who works at Ormskirk Hospital, grew ill immediately and was unable to move or speak coherently, according to Lancs Live.

When she informed Maisie she couldn’t breathe, the quick-thinking child grabbed her mother’s phone, held it to her face to unlock it, and dialed 911, all while keeping her two-year-old brother calm throughout the experience.

“I started feeling poorly on Sunday, even though I’d been unwell for a number of weeks and it went gone,” Sophie explained.

“I started getting a scratchy throat again on Sunday, and my temperature simply kept rising and rising on Monday.”

“I had to ask my stepfather to pick Maisie up from school, and I was on the phone with my sister at ten to six, and she said you don’t look well.”

Sophie laid on the couch, struggling to breathe, and told Maisie she wasn’t feeling well.

Maisie, who was terrified but brave, discovered her mother’s phone and unlocked it with face recognition before phoning her auntie and told her, “You need to call an ambulance, I think mummy is dying.”

“Someone needs to come round and help, mummy’s not well,” she told family members as she scanned through her mother’s call list.

“We have a really heavy front door,” Sophie explained, “and she couldn’t open it when everyone came round.”

“I tried to rise up but fainted, and when I came around, Maisie was screaming at me and dragging me to the front door.”

Sophie was brought to the hospital in an ambulance, where she remained dizzy and confused. She couldn’t recall if she’d taken her diabetes medication, couldn’t walk, and had trouble speaking correctly.

Doctors examined her mouth and discovered she had tonsillitis, but they were also concerned that she showed signs of sepsis. Subsequent blood testing backed up this theory.

Sophie, a resident.