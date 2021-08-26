After her Instagram statement, Amanda Holden disappoints her admirers.

Amanda Holden’s followers were disappointed today when she announced that her vacation in Greece had come to an end.

The mother of two has spent the previous month on the Greek island of Corfu, where she has uploaded a slew of stunning bikini photos on Instagram.

Her fans are upset that she won’t be posting any more photos after sharing one more holiday post today.

Amanda may be seen sitting by the sea in a gorgeous pink outfit in the photo.

“Bye bye beautiful Corfu…,” she captioned the photo. Your limitless blue skies, brilliant turquoise lakes, and generous friendliness will be missed… and, most importantly, the sensation of returning to normalcy.”

Her supporters expressed their sadness on Instagram, with one fan writing, “Will miss you and your holiday shots,” and another adding, “We will miss all your gorgeous pictures.” Flawless.”

“A wonderful pic and a beautiful place,” added a third fan. It’s really soothing. Thank you for sharing all of your photos from your trip.”

The 50-year-old shared a number of photos from her family vacation on Instagram, including breathtaking bikini photos, family photos with her husband, children, and mother, and a video of the incredible villa she was staying in.