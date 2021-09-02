After her husband Gregg died of cancer, NeNe Leakes receives love from Andy Cohen, the ‘RHOA’ stars.

Following the death of her husband Gregg Leakes, NeNe Leakes’ friends are mourning with her.

Gregg died of colon cancer, according to his publicist and lifelong friend Ernest Dukes. Gregg was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018 and had been in remission for two years when he appeared on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” However, his cancer reappeared only a few months ago.

“Today, the Leakes family is in excruciating anguish as a result of a broken heart. Gregg Leakes passed away quietly in his home, surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones, and wife Nene Leakes, after a lengthy fight with cancer,” Dukes said in a statement to People. “We respectfully request that you pray for peace and strength for their family, and that you allow them to grieve privately during this extremely difficult time.”

Following the news, Andy Cohen and NeNe’s “RHOA” co-stars flocked to social media to pay their respects to Gregg and extend their condolences to his family.

Cohen tweeted, “I am heartbroken about the demise of Gregg Leakes, a good man.” “I jokingly dubbed him ‘Pastor Leakes,’ but in reality, he was a powerful voice of reason who was well-liked by the whole #RHOA cast. I’m expressing my heartfelt condolences to @neneleakes and the whole Leakes family.”

Cynthia Bailey, NeNe’s former co-star, shared a flashback photo of herself with her husband Mike Hill, Gregg, and NeNe on Instagram. The American model wrote in the caption that the photo was one of her favorites since it reminded her of happy memories. Mike’s birthday was the occasion for the photograph.

“Out of nowhere, Gregg requested that Mike and I be prayed for. “For our love and relationship,” she captioned the photo. “He was the very first person to pray for us as a couple. It was both heartfelt and lovely. His words had a profound impact on all of us. Mike and I both burst out laughing. He had a genuine ministry within of him. That night, he truly blessed us, and we will never forget it.”

Cynthia stated that it was only one of the many ways Gregg blessed their family. As a result, she was “saddened” to learn of his death.

“My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with @neneleakes and her family. Gregg was a wonderful man who was both kind and loving. I will miss him and will always remember him with affection. She continued, “#RIP #greggleakes #heartbroken.”

Mike, her spouse, made a statement. Brief News from Washington Newsday.