After her historic 2002 Oscar win, Halle Berry suffered from the dreaded “Oscar Curse.”

Halle Berry’s historic Oscar triumph in 2002 is still remembered today. The prize, however, did not improve the 54-year-old actress’s position in the profession overnight, according to her. She had to work even harder after that, indicating that she was not immune to the so-called “Oscar Curse.”

Berry, who made history by becoming the first African-American woman to win an Academy Award for best actress for her portrayal of Leticia Musgrove in “Monster’s Ball,” said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly that she was “surprised” that she didn’t receive the big offers she expected after her win.

She explained, “I believed they were just going to pull up the vehicle and drop them off at my house.” “You think, ‘Oh, this is going to profoundly alter,’ when you have a historic triumph like that.’ It changed me significantly, but it didn’t transform my position in the company overnight. Even yet, I had to return to work. Even so, I had to battle to find a route out of nowhere.”

According to an Insider story citing Organization Science Magazine, the “colorful superstition that disaster paradoxically befalls Academy Award winners” is known as the “Oscar Curse.”

Halle Berry will next be seen in “Bruised,” her first directorial effort, which will be released on Netflix on November 24. The actress plays a disgraced MMA fighter who returns to the ring after a long hiatus in the film. Blake Lively was first offered the part, but she turned it down.

Berry remembered, “They offered me the script and I loved the tale, but it was written for a twentysomething Irish Catholic white woman.”

“I couldn’t get it out of my head, so I wondered whether it was feasible to reinvent it for someone like me? Because I think I’ve come up with a way to make it work — making it about a middle-aged Black woman battling for a final opportunity rather than a second chance,” she continued.

Berry commended the streaming behemoth for believing in her vision on Twitter last year.

The actress was reportedly paid $20 million by Netflix for the international distribution rights to the film, which also stars Stephen McKinley Henderson, Adan Canto, and Shamier Anderson.

“The Mothership,” a sci-fi adventure drama written and directed by Matt Charman, is now in production.

Berry will also star in the next film "Moonfall," which will be released on February 3rd.