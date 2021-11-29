After her entire family contracts COVID-19, Keira Knightley feels “quite rubbish.”

Keira Knightley has spoken out after contracting the new coronavirus with her family.

The 36-year-old English actress said in a recent interview with The Telegraph’s Stella magazine that her entire family has COVID-19 and is now quarantined while recovering.

Knightley said of her personal fight with COVID, “I’ve got COVID and I’m feeling really dreadful.” She went on to say that her 38-year-old husband, James Righton, is asymptomatic.

“[He’s] smug about it — he thinks it’s because he’s one of those cold-water swimmers and I’m not,” she added of her spouse.

Knightley also revealed that, despite her health, her children Edie, 6, and Delilah, 2, are recovering more quickly. She went on to say that she had already had two doses of COVID-19 vaccination.

During the pandemic, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor has spent a lot of time with her family. According to The Independent, she opted to leave the Apple TV series “The Essex Serpent” last year because she didn’t want to be away from her family, especially her youngest daughter, who was just one year old at the time.

Knightley acknowledged in the same interview that being with her family through the global health crisis has made her consider giving up performing for good. She has since changed her mind about this.

Given their current circumstances, she’s feeling a little down. She claims, however, that she will feel better after they have fully recovered from the ailment.

“Right now, I’m agitated because we’re stuck in the home with Covid,” she explained, “but if you talk to me in about two weeks, I’ll see it through rose-tinted glasses again.”

On December 3, Knightley’s next project, a comedy-horror picture named “Silent Night,” will be released in theaters and on AMC+. According to People, filming for the film began in February 2020, before the pandemic began.

The film is about an environmental apocalypse that begins on Christmas Eve. When they first started filming on the film, the actress recalled that everyone on set thought it was strange when they heard about the toilet paper shortage in the news.

"At the same time as the news was becoming full of tales about shops running out of food, we were filming scenes about shops running out of food."