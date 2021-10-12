After her collaboration with Nicki Minaj on ‘Boyz,’ Jesy Nelson was accused of blackfishing; the singer responds.

Following the release of her debut solo track “Boyz” featuring Nicki Minaj, Jesy Nelson has faced charges of Blackfishing and cultural appropriation.

Over the weekend, social media users accused the former Little Mix member of changing her look to appear ethnically ambiguous in the music video for “Boyz,” which was released Friday.

Nelson addressed the criticism in an Instagram Live with Minaj, stressing that her music video was never meant to harm anyone.

Nelson, 30, was reported by People as saying, “I personally want to emphasize that my objective with this video and my song was never, ever to hurt people of color because, like I said, growing up as a little girl, this is the music that I listened to.” “These are the videos that I believed were the greatest after watching them. The best years in music for me were the ’90s R&B. That was all I wanted to do. I really want to honor that musical era, which I adore.” “My purpose was never, ever, ever to upset anyone, and it honestly hurts me that I may have offended people and actually, like, hurt people’s feelings simply by genuinely celebrating something that I love,” she concluded. Nelson was chastised by Black social media users for reportedly darkening her skin and attempting to be multiracial in her music video, where she sang about desiring a partner who is “so hood, so good, so damn taboo” with “tattoos and them gold teeth.” In response to criticism of her skin tone, the British singer stated that she did not obtain a “fake tan” prior to filming the song video and that she simply “tans so dark” when she is in the sun. Nelson went on to remark that her hair is “naturally curly,” which she claims she inherited from her father.

Nelson also told Vulture in a Friday interview that she was “just 100 percent being myself” and that she admired Black culture and music.

Nelson also told Vulture in a Friday interview that she was "just 100 percent being myself" and that she admired Black culture and music.

"If you look at my huge curly hair on X-Factor, I was wearing trainers and combats – that's who I am as an artist and as Jesy," she told the site. "Now that I'm no longer a member of Little Mix, I've returned to being myself. I don't want to be an artist who is told what to dress or what music to make, as I have stated." Follow-up calls had been scheduled, according to the publication.