After her breakup with Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid is seeking’sole custody’ of her daughter.

Gigi Hadid is said to have asked for “sole custody” of her one-year-old baby Khai, whom she shares with fiancé Zayn Malik.

“Gigi has refused to take any risks since the confrontation with Yolanda [Hadid],” a source told InTouch Weekly on Thursday. “Gigi is unfazed by being a single mother.” The 26-year-old model also believes in parenting her daughter alone rather than being “stuck in a toxic relationship” with the “Nobody Is Listening” actor, according to the source.

Malik, on the other hand, is said to be planning to employ the “best attorneys money can buy” to battle for his daughter while he pursues co-parenting. “There is no way in hell Zayn is walking away from Khai,” the person continued. “He adores her to the core of his being.” The pair called it quits on Oct. 28 after Malik allegedly assaulted Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, who is 57 years old.

Later, on Twitter, the former “One Direction” member stated that he is a “private person” who wishes to “create a safe and private atmosphere” for his daughter to grow up in.

“In order to maintain that space for her [Khai], I agreed not to defend claims originating from an altercation I had with a family member of my partner’s [speaking to Yolanda]who invaded our home when my girlfriend was gone many weeks ago,” he wrote.

Furthermore, Malik expressed his desire to restore a “calm family situation” in order to co-parent his daughter “like she deserves.”

Hadid, who has kept a low profile during the separation, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of photographs from the set of “Project Runway,” a reality show set to premiere on the Bravo network on Friday.

The model left the comments part of her posts turned off.

The split pair first started dating in 2015, but their relationship was on-again, off-again. In September 2020, they are expecting their first child.

On the employment front, Hadid provided the vocal for “Never Have I Ever,” a Netflix adolescent comedy that premiered on July 15. On March 17, Malik was featured in the song video “To Begin Again,” which was published.