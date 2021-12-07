After her angry words to Liv, Chas from Emmerdale was labeled ‘mean.’

During tonight’s Emmerdale, viewers were enraged.

.

As they witnessed Chas Dingle berate and shun wrongly accused Liv Flaherty, they labeled her “evil.”

Liv had recently been imprisoned after being accused of the murder of Ben, her brother Aaron’s boyfriend, based on DNA evidence and surveillance footage.

The bosses of Emmerdale have dropped a major hint. Danny Miller will not return to the soap opera. However, viewers at home are well aware that Ben was murdered by Murderous Meena, a serial killer from the Dales.

Chas paid a visit to the young woman in jail, where she was met with some harsh comments.

“I couldn’t have done it, I couldn’t have killed Ben, I don’t have it in me,” Liv stated, attempting to prove her innocence.

“You do,” Chas retorted angrily. You were inebriated. When you’re out of your mind, you’re a whole different person.” Liv continued to maintain her innocence, but Chas was having none of it, telling her, “Stop denying it. We’ve all witnessed your ruthlessness. This family has been torn apart by you and your falsehoods. Lydia and Sam, for example, have essentially broken up. Mandy barely acknowledges Vinny. “You have shattered us.” “Every scrap of evidence points to you,” she added. Accept it, we’ve all done it. Aaron isn’t the only one who has given up on you, Liv.” Chas bit back violently, ignoring Liv’s tears as she claimed she was never a Dingle. Liv wailed that she had no one else and reminded Chas that they’re family, but Chas angrily bit back, ignoring Liv’s tears as she claimed she was never a Dingle.

“Don’t call us,” she cautioned the adolescent. Please do not contact us. I’m not interested because I’m not interested. “You’re dead to me, madam.” Fans who were watching believed Chas’ delivery was harsh and wicked, and they turned to Twitter to express their displeasure.

“Chas was nasty, what happens when the truth comes out, bet she and the rest don’t apologise, such a repulsive narrative, how Meena can get away with three murders so far, no surprise everyday life is such a mess,” Bill remarked.

“Poor Liv!” commented another user. I’m baffled as to how Chas can be so harsh! “Wait till her innocence is established.” “The summary comes to an end.”