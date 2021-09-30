After Heather McDonald’s ‘Hypocrite’ remark, Chrissy Teigen appears to lash out at her.

Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram Story on Wednesday, in which she said “f*** off,” appears to be directed at comedian Heather McDonald, who called the model a “hypocrite” on social media.

Teigen opened her Instagram Story by commemorating the death anniversary of her unborn son, Jack. “I didn’t get any sleep last night, as John can attest,” the model wrote. PageSix stated, “I was up ill and sobbing when my phone popped up the recollection of being in the hospital precisely one year ago, losing our baby.”

“So maybe I’m a little sensitive today,” she said, “but f–k off.” “Why people follow those who detest us [is]beyond me,” she wrote.

Teigen didn’t acknowledge or tag the comedian in the Story.

The feud between McDonald and Teigen began on Tuesday, when the latter posted a selfie of herself posing for the camera with her eyes closed.

“I truly think you people are too conditioned to seeing perfect images all day,” she wrote in the caption, “because so many of my comments on any given photo are ‘why would she post this’ or ‘I love you girl but this is not flattering,’ to which I say, who cares??”

She went on to say that her makeup artists and hairstylists frequently ask her if the photos are “good enough” to post on social media, to which she responds, “I honestly don’t care.” Post whatever you like. I’m not sure. I just don’t care if my Instagram is well curated.”

Teigan concluded the post by calling herself a “mess” and “chaotic.”

The comic was not pleased with the post, which he described as “humble brags.” On Wednesday, she posted a screenshot of her comment to her Instagram account.

“I can’t handle it,” McDonald said in the post, referring to Teigen. RT is a swiping action. I’m having one of those days where I feel compelled to call out the #hypocrite on Instagram. I can’t be the only one who sees right through this nonsense. Chrissy, I’m hoping you come up with some new ideas.”

Following her latest Instagram Story, Teigen sarcastically complimented TMZ on Wednesday for posting “such a fantastic photo” of her and stated that she does not “hate anyone.”

Teigen will next be seen in a TV series called “The Way Down,” while McDonald is a regular on the show “Jeff Lewis.”