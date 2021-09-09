After hearing a ‘explosion’ over their homes, terrified people ‘wake up shaking.’

Wirral residents have taken to social media to share their surprise after what sounded like an explosion.

Thunder and lightning struck the peninsula in the early hours of the morning, waking many people up.

People in the Moreton region said the thunder was the “loudest thing they’ve ever heard in their lives,” as it sounded like it was just above their homes.

‘What’s on Moreton?’ is a column in the ‘What’s on Moreton?’ magazine. One member of the Facebook group remarked, “I thought it was a bomb or the end of the world because it was that loud and I was half asleep.”

“Never mind the lightning, that thunder made me fly out of bed and felt like it was right on top of us!” exclaimed another.

“I almost had a heart attack!!!” said a third. At first, I mistook an explosion for an explosion.”

Some initially mistook it for an explosion, while others believed their homes had been broken into.

“I was like Carl, what is that, is it someone breaking in, has someone fallen down the stairs, has there been a car crash and an explosion?” one said. And he said, ‘Shut up, it’s thunder.’

While many found the situation amusing after immediately realizing it was only the weather, others noted how easily shaken they were by the sound.

“There’s nothing worse than when it catches you off guard,” one person stated. Thank you; he [my kid]is fine; he has autism, so it sent him off, and I was also trying to calm my children, who were frightened out and weeping. They calmed down after I had the tele on… it messed up the electrics.”

“It woke me up, and I couldn’t stop shaking because it was so loud,” stated another.

“It was the loudest bang ever terrified I thought we were being bombed or it was the end literally,” said a third.

Storms are expected to hit the Wirral, according to the Met Office, which has issued a yellow weather warning.

More thunder is on the way, despite the fact that temperatures are expected to remain high, at 20°C.

Rain, hail, thunder, and lightning are expected to begin about 2 p.m. today afternoon and continue into the evening, according to forecasters. “The summary has come to an end.”