After he vanished, a missing man was spotted on railway station CCTV.

The final known movements of a Wirral man who has been missing since July 28 are captured in these CCTV stills.

Alex Boston, 43, of Moreton in Wirral, was last seen at Cherry Tree Shopping Centre in Wallasey at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, July 28, when he boarded a cross-river bus service to Liverpool.

On July 29, a police plea was issued for anyone with knowledge about his whereabouts to come forward, but Alex has still to be found, despite more sightings.

Merseyside Police has released CCTV footage of Alex taken on Thursday, August 5, at Liverpool Lime Street and Moreton train stations, and is seeking for anyone with information to come forward.

Alex was last seen wearing a grey cardigan, tight grey jogging shorts, and black sneakers, and was carrying a Home and Bargain bag for life. He is thought to be from the Huyton, Bootle, and Southport districts.

“Please share and help us find missing Wirral man Alex Boston,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Beginning Thursday, August 5th, we will be releasing new CCTV footage from Moreton and Liverpool Lime Street stations.

“Alex, 43, was last seen at Cherry Tree Shopping Centre in Wallasey at around 10.30pm yesterday (Wednesday 28 July), taking the 432 bus, but he may have traveled to the Liverpool area.” He is described as a white guy, 5ft 9in height, skinny frame, with receding hair, beard, and missing front teeth.

“Alex’s whereabouts are becoming increasingly concerning to us.”