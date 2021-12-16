After he died, the council paid him a pension for 20 years.

The council said it was unaware the senior had died until a third party informed them earlier this year. He lived outside the borough at the time of his death.

The overpayment was referenced in a recent report on Sefton Council’s assurance and counter-fraud performance, which was prepared ahead of the audit and governance committee’s meeting on December 16.

Cllr John Pugh, the Liberal Democrat leader in Sefton, said he was “intrigued” by how the pension could have continued to be paid for so long after the man’s death.

“The Council’s corporate debt team in legal services is currently seeking recovery of a pension overpayment due to the executor(s) failing to notify of a pensioner’s death around 20 years ago,” the report added.

The report said: “The excess represents a minor fraction of a larger external pension payment that has been erroneously paid to the deceased pensioner.” While the amount of the overpayment was not disclosed, Sefton Council declined to make any other comment or details.

“The overpayment was first reported to the HR team, who examined it.”

In the future, “proof of life” checks on retirees at regular periods would be a “good practice” to prevent similar overpayments, according to the research.

“It is acceptable for the Council to anticipate restitution of a pension overpayment from a deceased person’s estate,” the report continues, adding that “we are seeing some progress in our ongoing investigations,” with more information to be supplied to the committee at a later date.

“I’m perplexed as to how that could have happened at all,” Cllr Pugh added. Wasn’t there some method of automatically detecting his death if it had been registered? How did it come to light? “Has the person in receipt been charged with a crime?” “It’s a tough matter,” stated chief internal auditor David Eden in response.

“We’ve been forthright in stating that we want rehabilitation to begin as soon as feasible.”

He went on to say that there was a “historical potential flaw in the system.”

He went on to say that there was a "historical potential flaw in the system."

"His death was not documented in Sefton," Mr Eden added.