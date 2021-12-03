After having ‘new teeth and new hair,’ Rylan Clark’s face swelled.

After making major alterations to his appearance, Rylan Clark has been left with a “swollen face.”

Last month, the TV host said “goodbye” to his characteristic dazzling white teeth and revealed a sparkling new smile.

On Lorraine on Tuesday, the 33-year-old joked about experiencing a “midlife crisis” as he flaunted his new teeth and blonde hair.

And in a recent Instagram story, the former X Factor contestant expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation.

He expressed himself as follows: “Teeth that have been replaced. New tresses. Face swollen.

“How’s your day going?” she asked, adding a crying-laughing emoji to the mix.

Rylan just broke his long-term engagement with Dan Neal, a former police officer.

Lorraine Kelly was told by him: “I’m not going to lie, I wasn’t very good. Everyone knows that, and I’m usually on TV every five minutes, so please accept my apologies if you have to look at my mug all the time.

“But no, I took four months off, which was much needed.

“I’ve been doing this work for ten years, which is insane, so maybe the time of was just what I needed.

“However, I’m fine.”

Rylan also mentioned that his new teeth were significantly smaller than his old ones, as well as his hair loss.

“Imagine stepping up to the hairdressing awards and saying, ‘Hi everyone, I’m still lifting the black out, don’t judge me,’ because he was hosting hairdressing awards last night,” he remarked.