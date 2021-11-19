After having his iconic teeth removed, Rylan Clark shows off his ‘new smile.’

Rylan Clark made a big revelation last week when he revealed that he was ditching his infamous veneers in favor of a ‘fresh grin.’

Since getting the procedure, the broadcaster has teased followers on social media by smiling without actually exposing his teeth.

Despite the fact that he was “still bloated,” he chose today to showcase his new smile with the world.

Rylan Clark bids his teeth farewell.

In his Instagram stories, he teased viewers by flashing a toothy grin for a few seconds, with a fuzzy filter added to the short clip.

In the video, the 33-year-old raises his hand to his mouth and says, “still swollen,” before removing his hand and smiling broadly.

His beautiful new sparkling whites were visible in the video, and he raised his eyebrows, clearly pleased.

Rylan afterwards uploaded a photo of himself puffing his cheeks out and captioned it, “Still a bit hamster.”

He had previously named cosmetic dentist Dr. Richard Marques in a post and posted a photo of himself with a gloved hand in his mouth, implying that he was the one chosen to perform the treatment.

After he originally shared the news of the replacement smile just a few days ago, fans couldn’t wait to see it.

On Twitter and Instagram, the former X Factor contestant wrote: “It’s been eight years. It hurts so much, but you have to let go occasionally. I’ve made the decision to bid my teeth farewell. A new grin is on the way “with a few emojis of a happy face

The TV personality had his veneers done for the first time in 2017, just in time to start hosting Big Brother’s Bit on the Side.

People teased him about his new gleaming smile, but he said it helped them forget about his presenting skills until he improved.