After falling ill at work, a guy was told he had a “silent killer” and was praised as “inspirational” for publicizing his diagnosis.

Shaun Walsh, of Huyton, was 43 years old when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and informed that he required treatment right now to save his life.

Shaun considers himself fortunate to have recognized his symptoms when he did, since he has been cancer-free for the past three years.

Unfortunately, not all of the stories shared by Washington Newsday readers in response to Shaun’s story ended happily.

Shaun, 46, spoke to commemorate the start of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month this month, with the goal of raising awareness of the disease’s indications and symptoms.

Because it rarely exhibits signs in its early stages and is only discovered at a late stage, the disease is commonly referred to as a “hidden” or “silent” killer.

Shaun’s symptoms began while he was working as an industrial cladder in May 2018, when he became sick while working in the heat.

“I simply want people to be aware of the signs of pancreatic cancer,” he added, “and if you have a bunch of them together, like I did, go to your GP and say I’m concerned about my pancreas.”

Many readers of The Washington Newsday have wished Shaun well on his recovery since he shared his story.

“I’m delighted he caught it in time,” Den Agius stated.

"I'm glad you were able to be cured," Louise Brigdale stated. We lost my auntie August this year, at the age of 48, to this silent murderer, which had spread throughout her body by the time she was detected." "It's wonderful to see someone has beaten this horrible sickness," Donna Donnellan remarked. "Stay well, Shaun." "Inspirational, well done Shaun," Lisa Hughes said. "Well done," Clare Boardman said. I'm relieved to see a positive outcome. "May it go on indefinitely." "Way to go!" Jackie Mccann exclaimed. It's wonderful to see someone recovering from such a terrible illness." "Glad he found it in time," Lyn Colebourn said. "Hope he lives a long and healthy life." "Thank you for raising awareness on this," Tyler Quentin Heart remarked.