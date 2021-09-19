After grossing $21 million in its third week, ‘Shang-Chi’ has reclaimed the top spot at the box office.

According to Deadline, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak did not deter moviegoers from flocking to theaters to see Disney and Marvel’s superhero standalone “Shang-Chi,” which continues to do well at the domestic box office in North America.

The film’s third-week total of $21 million is currently the second-best third-week total for a September release, trailing only Warner Bros.’ “It,” which earned $29.75 million in the same time frame.

The Simu Liu-starrer grossed an amazing $35.8 million in its second week. And now the company’s overall earnings have risen to $175 million to $177 million. According to Variety, it is on track to outperform Scarlett Johansson’s “Black Widow,” which has so far grossed $183 million.

As a limited-release film, “Shang-Chi” is exceeding expectations. It had already grossed $257.8 million worldwide as of last week. Analysts predicted that the film would gross more than $400 million by the end of its theatrical run.

Despite fresh releases this week, Ryan Reynolds’ “Free Guy” is set to return to second place at the domestic box office after grossing $1.3 million on Friday and an estimated $4.9 million altogether this weekend. The film has now been in theaters for six weeks.

Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho” came in third place with $1.59 million from nearly 4,000 cinemas when it launched on Friday. Despite its simultaneous launch on HBO Max, the neo-western drama, which earned good reviews from publications such as The New Yorker, is predicted to gross $4.5 million in its first weekend.

Universal’s slasher film “Candyman” and James Wan’s horror picture “Malignant” round out the top five. In its fourth week, the former is likely to earn $3.47 million on three days, while the latter is slated to earn $2.5 million this weekend.

In its fourth week, “Candyman” is expected to make $53 million, bringing its total earnings to $53 million. “Malignant,” which is also available on HBO Max, is expected to earn $9.6 million in total.