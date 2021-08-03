After ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Ellen Pompeo will retire from acting.

Ellen Pompeo’s future plans may not include a white coat or a hospital set, as the “Grey’s Anatomy” actress intends to put her acting career on hold in order to concentrate on her entrepreneurial skills.

The 51-year-old actress, better known as Dr. Meredith Grey, spoke on the Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast about her future ambitions, which do not include acting.

“I’m not saying I’ll never act again; I very well may,” she said, “but I’m not overly enthusiastic about continuing my acting career.” “At this point, I’m more entrepreneurial. I’m looking forward to investing in businesses and launching my own. I’m enthused about that area of development since it allows me to use my intellect in a new way.”

“The acting, I feel like I’ve done it,” Pompeo continued, “even though I haven’t done a million different roles.” “Sitting in trailers, traveling from place to place, shooting this in Atlanta, shooting that in Vancouver. I don’t want to be sitting in trailers at 11 p.m. waiting to shoot scenes or having ADs knock on my door and tell me when I may eat lunch. It’s for the young at heart, you know. It’s for the children!”

Pompeo has been a regular on “Grey’s Anatomy,” which was recently renewed for an 18th season, according to Variety. During the conversation, the actress also discussed how she is constantly worried about her future, how she feels incredibly typecast in the role, and how she is above such thoughts.

“When I was in my 30s, I felt myself as being trapped in a box. That’s why I stayed on the show after saying, ‘Holy s**t.’ I’ll be approaching 40 years old by the time I can renegotiate my contract and get out of this. In my role, I’m very much a typecast. I’m 40 years old, therefore I’m never going to work again,’ she added. “Even 15 years ago, the idea of turning 40 meant you were done as an actress.”

The actress continued, “Now that I’m 50, I don’t view myself that way at all.” “To be honest, I think of myself as someone who can do everything they want or nothing at all.”

Pompeo went on to say that she is really thrilled to start her own podcast, Tell Me, which she believes will begin taping by the end of this month. She aspires to be a role model for other thinking women. Brief News from Washington Newsday.