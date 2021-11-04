After going on another dinner date, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reignited dating rumors.

According to a story, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson only fanned the dating speculations after their hand-holding moment by going out on another date.

According to Page Six, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and the “Saturday Night Live” star reconnected in New York City for their second dinner date in a row on Wednesday. The 27-year-old comedian was the first to arrive to Manhattan hotspot Zero Bond, an A-list private members’ club.

He arrived with a group of friends wearing a green checkered blazer over pants and white sneakers. With her security in tow, the 40-year-old reality actress arrived in a body-hugging all-black ensemble and joined Davidson.

Despite arriving separately, Kardashian and Davidson appeared to enjoy their supper together, according to onlookers. Kardashian is rumored to be leaving New York to return to Los Angeles and reunite with her children at the time of the dinner.

Davidson allegedly “booked a supper on the rooftop” of Campania, an Italian restaurant in Staten Island, the day before the sighting.

According to a source, “it was just the two of them.” “They were able to sneak in and out discreetly.” Last week, they were caught holding hands on a rollercoaster ride, which sparked rumors that Kardashian and Davidson were dating. They’re merely pals, according to many sources, but one source told Us Weekly that there’s a chance things may go romantic between them.

The author of “Selfish” is said to be content with her life and is still single. Kardashian is “having a good time” right now, but she was “surprised” by how much chemistry she has with the “King of Staten Island” star.

Another source told Page Six that Davidson piqued Kardashian’s interest. He is said to pique her interest, and she “likes” him. The internet is divided on Kardashian and Davidson’s alleged affair. Some people adored the couple, while others couldn’t believe it because Kardashian is so far out of their league. As a result, a number of internet users pushed Davidson to conduct a dating masterclass.

Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Cazzie David, and Margaret Qualley are just a few of the high-profile women Davidson has dated in recent years. Prior to Kardashian, he had a fling with Phoebe Dynevor, the breakout star of “Bridgerton.”