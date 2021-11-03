After gigantic flesh-eating sores grow over her face, a teen is unable to leave the house.

After dozens of flesh-eating ulcers grew over her face, a teen claims she was unable to leave her residence and was even forced to split up with her boyfriend.

Kirsten Cowell of Ammanford, Wales, saw painful, pus-filled boils on her face three months ago and assumed they would go away on their own.

However, shocking photographs show that the 19-year-entire old’s face is now covered with two-centimetre-deep pus-filled wounds with dark brown scabs.

Some of the photographs were too gruesome to be displayed.

Kirsten believes she has pyoderma gangrenosum (PG), a condition in which big open sores appear all over the body, rotting away skin and tissue.

Kirsten had planned to begin a nail technician course, but she now seldom leaves the house owing to the ‘severe discomfort,’ and she is restricted to a diet of yoghurt, ice cream, and soup because chewing is so difficult.

Because of her illness, she felt compelled to quit her two-year relationship with her partner, with whom she shared a home, due to the way she appeared.

Kirsten expressed herself as follows: “They have the appearance and sensation of a knife wound in my face. Even if I move any portion of my face or head, I am in excruciating pain, and it is especially bad in the mornings.

“My daily routine now consists solely of dealing with the discomfort and attempting to control the leakage.

“I can’t seem to get anything done anymore. I’ve got to return to my mother’s place since I require her assistance.

“Because it wasn’t fair on him to control me like way, I had to end my two-and-a-half-year relationship with my boyfriend, with whom I lived, because I felt so unattractive and insecure.

“For my own mental health, I had to end the connection.

“I didn’t have the best confidence previously, just like any other adolescent who compares herself to others, but looking back now, I believe I was really pretty and I.”

