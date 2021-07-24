After four years on television, ITV has canceled Phillip Schofield’s show.

According to rumours, Phillip Schofield’s popular gameshow 5 Gold Rings has been cancelled.

Since its inception in 2017, the show has broadcast four seasons.

Despite being a ratings hit, 5 Gold Rings has been canceled by ITV management, according to the Daily Star.

A unexpected surge trapped pals swimming, resulting in tragedy ‘within minutes.’

“Executives have chosen not to commission another set of 5 Gold Rings,” a source told the newspaper.

“It won’t be back on TV this autumn as it usually is, and there are presently no plans to bring it back in the future,” says the source.

The pandemic has forced all networks to make difficult choices about which shows to stay on the air.

“This program has been a wonderful success for ITV, but the present climate has made things very difficult indeed,” the insider continued.

“While the virus is still present, television production is incredibly challenging. As a result, certain shows will have to be canceled.”

Phillip is one of television’s busiest personalities, hosting This Morning, Dancing on Ice, The Cube, and the consumer show How To Spend It Well, among others.

Since 2002, he has been presenting This Morning, first with Fern Britton and then with DOI co-star Holly Willoughby.

For the summer holidays, Phillip and Holly are taking a break from the beloved ITV show.

Instead, viewers have been watching Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, the former Friday anchors, on their televisions every day.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were replaced in Eamonn and Ruth’s usual slot, but management said the husband and wife will jump in for half-term and the summer break.

Phillip and Holly, on the other hand, will return to the show in September as usual.