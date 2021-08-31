After four seasons on ‘The Resident,’ Emily VanCamp has left the show; Twitter reacts.

After four seasons on “The Resident,” Emily VanCamp is departing the show.

Since the series premiered in 2018, VanCamp, 36, has played nurse Nicolette “Nic” Nevin on Fox’s medical drama. She did, however, request to be fired from the show as the fourth season of “The Resident” came to a close, according to Deadline.

Unnamed sources informed Variety that the “Revenge” star could return in some capacity in a future chapter, although her character’s storyline is scheduled to finish up early in Season 5.

VanCamp’s departure from “The Resident” is unknown, but she and her husband, actor Josh Bowman, recently welcomed a baby daughter, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Our darling little Iris, welcome to the world. Last week, she said on Instagram, “Our hearts are full.”

When questioned about her departure by EW, a Fox spokeswoman declined to comment.

According to Variety, VanCamp’s real-life pregnancy was interwoven into her Season 4 narrative, with her character Nic giving birth to a daughter in the finale. However, a scene in the recently released “Resident” Season 5 commercial shows two police officers delivering what appears to be bad news to Nic’s husband, Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry).

“Just wait,” the trailer said, “if you thought last season altered everything.”

Fans expressed their displeasure with the news of her leaving on Twitter. Some assumed that she was taking a break to spend time with her family, while others speculated that she was working on another project.

“Well, she recently gave birth, so that’s probably why. One person said, “She wants to focus on motherhood.”

Another speculated, “I wonder if it’s because she’ll be too preoccupied with Marvel?”

Morris Chestnut, who plays neurosurgeon Barrett Cain, will not be returning as a series regular, but he is likely to recur. Mina Okafor’s actress Shaunette Renée Wilson also quit “The Resident” early this year.

“There’s something going on with that show,” one fan hypothesized, based on the recent leave announcements from the show. Perhaps some behind-the-scenes intrigue.”

“She just had a daughter obviously she’ll take a break,” one person said. “Toxic workplaces aren’t the only issue.”

VanCamp worked on both “The Resident” and Disney+’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” at the same time. She made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Agent Sharon Carter in the 2013 film “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

In April, she told The Hollywood Reporter that while working on multiple films at the same time was difficult, “The Resident” was “extremely accommodating.”

“They,” according to the Washington Newsday Brief News.