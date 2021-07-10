After finding the infant ‘limp, cold, and not breathing,’ the mother was obliged to do CPR on the side of the road.

After she suddenly stopped breathing in the car, a mother described the horrifying moment she believed she had lost her baby.

On Friday, Laura Harrison was forced to pull over near the Tesco garage on East Lancs Road in St Helens and do CPR on her newborn Bonnie-Esme.

When she laid her palm on the six-week-cheek old’s and found her unconscious, the 23-year-old was driving home to Knowsley.

Laura promptly pulled over and began CPR on the baby, who was lying on a patch of grass by the wayside.

Baby Bonnie-Esme began to breathe again after 10-12 chest compressions, and she was taken to Whiston Hospital.

Laura is now attempting to locate the people who assisted her on Friday and volunteered to drive them both to the hospital.

“I was driving home and on the phone with my partner on hands free,” Laura told the ECHO.

“We were talking on the phone about [the baby], so I caressed her cheek, and she typically wakes up and looks at me, but she didn’t.”

“It was then that I realized she wasn’t responding to me.” I placed my fingers on either side of her cheek and squeezed her while uttering her name. I must’ve done it three or four times before she responded.

“As soon as I could, I pulled over and got her out of the car.” I checked her chest to see if she was breathing, but she wasn’t.

“She was limp and chilly, and her skin had turned grey.”

“I found her on the side of the road and began CPR on her. I began giving her chest compressions, and she began to improve.”

Laura stated that as Bonnie-Esme began to breathe, a woman and her mother arrived in a black sedan and asked if they could assist her.

“She came up and asked, ‘Are you OK?'” Laura explained. What exactly is going on? She and her mother exited the vehicle. She asked if I wanted her to call an ambulance and offered to drive me to the hospital.

