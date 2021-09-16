After filing for divorce, Lindsey Buckingham and Kristen Messner are attempting to repair their marriage.

Lindsey Buckingham and his wife Kristen Messner are attempting to repair their marriage, with the musician revealing that they are still “working on” it after filing for divorce.

Buckingham, 71, acknowledged that long-term partnerships may be difficult, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic tested their marriage.

“Long-term relationships may be difficult, and they have their ups and downs. Buckingham told People on Wednesday, “You have to take that journey and be willing to take it.” “I believe the lockdown put a lot of relationships to the test.”

The singer went on to say that his wife needed “some alone time,” and that he was “totally supportive” of her decision.

“Before this happened, I had no idea that many people file for divorce and then decide not to go through with it,” he said. “Kristen and I believe that this is the wisest course of action, and we will concentrate on improving our relationship instead.”

The “Law and Order” star also stated that partnerships are constructed on “a set of illusions,” which continue to exist in some form in every relationship.

“I think part of having a long-term relationship is understanding that you’ll never know all there is to know about another person and that you have to focus on the things that bring you together and define you as a single entity while letting go of some of the other things,” he stated.

He went on to explain his ideas on how to keep a healthy relationship going.

“Perhaps it’s a celebration of the truth that joy and grief must coexist in close proximity. And it’s the embrace of that broader sense of relationship that will keep it going,” he told the publication.

Buckingham and Messner have three children: Leelee, 21, Stella, 17, and William Gregory, 22. Despite the fact that they had their first kid in 1998, the pair apparently married in 2000.

In June 2021, Buckingham’s wife filed for divorce.

On the job front, the singer will next be seen in “Fleetwood Mac: Rumours,” a documentary now in post-production. Director Michael Collins is in charge of the documentary.