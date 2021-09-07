After filing for divorce, Kaley Cuoco deletes her ex-husband Karl Cook’s Instagram bio.

As she moves on from her estranged spouse Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco is erasing traces of him from her social media sites.

According to Page Six, the “Big Bang Theory” actor, 35, removed her equestrian ex, 30, from her Instagram account. Mrs. @mrtancook, according to her prior bio. “Many 4-legged kids,” it added. I pretend to be someone else. Adopt instead of shopping — giddy up! Norman Productions, yes. ‘Like it’s difficult?’

Cuoco’s bio was modified on Monday morning to simply read, “Yes, Norman,” referring to the production business she launched in 2017.

Cuoco filed for divorce from Cook on Friday, the same day they announced their split, prompting the change. According to an unnamed source, the “Flight Attendant” star, who is worth $100 million, will keep her money since they have a “ironclad prenup in place.”

The informant stated, “Her assets are secured.”

Cuoco and Cook claimed in a joint statement that they ended their three-year marriage because “our present paths have taken us in divergent places.”

They also stated that there was “no hate or resentment” between them and begged the public to appreciate their decision and realize that they will not be providing any additional information about their divorce.

Meanwhile, their divorce was said to have come as a shock to their acquaintances. According to one of their friends, the former couple appeared to be happy together this summer.

“At the start of the summer, Kaley appeared to be in love with Karl. They seemed great and were affectionate,” the unnamed person told the magazine. “The divide appears to be quite abrupt. It’s quite startling.”

Fans looked to be taken aback by the development. Cuoco and Cook celebrated their third wedding anniversary in June, and the actress paid tribute to him on Instagram.

“We met on June 30th, 2016, in New York City. We got married [two]years ago today, and we’ve already been married for three years! Why have you stayed with me for such a long time?! @mrtankcook, you have my admiration. lol You have no idea how much I adore you… “Congratulations on your anniversary!!!!” she said in the caption.

“Wow, from June to September, she went from loving to leaving,” one fan wrote on the post after learning of the breakup.

“Lol, what happened from here to now. Another person wrote, “It wasn’t that long ago.”

“Seriously? Are you divorcing in two months from now? Girl, you’ve gotten yourself into a pickle! A third said, “Karl is gorgeous.”

Cuoco is divorcing Cook for the second time. She previously tied. Brief News from Washington Newsday.