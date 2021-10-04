After fans purchased his TMA outfits, BTS’ V proves he’s the ‘Sold Out King.’

Fans nicknamed BTS’ Kim Taehyung, also known as V, the “Sold Out King” because he has demonstrated time and time again that he can sell out things from brands with which he becomes affiliated.

At The Facts Music Awards (TMA) on Saturday, the trio collected prizes in five categories, including Artist of the Year, and fans couldn’t contain their joy. Fans of the boy band, commonly known as “ARMY,” went out of their way to purchase the exact clothing V wore to the event, in addition to celebrating alongside them.

As a result, the Sandro Fancy Knit Crop jacket, which costs $670, and the Patina Leather Blouson Berluti, which costs $5,800, were both quickly sold out.

“The individual influence of King Taehyung! These three ensembles that Taehyung wore at the TMA awards event are now ‘SOLD OUT’ and ‘NOT AVAILABLE.’ SANDRO FANCY KNIT CROP JACKET TO STRETCHED VISCOS TOP VALENTINO TO PATINA LEATHER BLOUSON BERLUTI EVERYTHING,” stated @Taeminbear2Min, a Twitter user.

Valentino’s stretched Viscose Top, which retails for $1,600 a piece, is still available on the premium brand’s own website, but die-hard fans may have already noticed.

V also mistakenly sold out a brand of high-end wine last week after posting a selfie with it.

The original post was written in Korean, but it was translated into English by a fan.

According to Twitter user @choi bts2, the message stated, “I went inside (checked out) my photo gallery but I don’t recall why I have this photo @bts tweet.”

The price of The Château Margaux (Premier Grand Cru Classé) 2001 became a top trending search on Google shortly following V’s tweet.

However, when fans discovered that the wine featured in V’s selfie is expensive and uncommon, they turned to the next best alternative, the 1992 Château Margaux, which costs $1055.79.

The wine was sold out on many websites due to high demand.

One admirer tweeted, “The wine went sold out in 5 minutes…. thats the quickest record ever It the wine business had..Kim Taehyung’s power.”

V was photographed wearing sunglasses while grooving to “Butter” at the “Global Citizen Live” on Sept. 28.

According to a fan’s tweet, the exact model of sunglasses worn by the adored BTS member sold out after the group’s performance.

"Fake me released a photo of Taehyung wearing their product, the natural born code NB003 frame, which is now SOLD OUT on their official website," the.