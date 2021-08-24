After ex-husband Mike Caussin is seen with another woman, Jana Kramer sends a cryptic message via Twitter.

After her ex-husband Mike Caussin was caught with another lady at a beach club in Mexico, Jana Kramer sent a mysterious message on Twitter. Kramer appeared to wish Caussin the best of luck in the now-deleted tweet.

“Wishing you the best of luck,” the “One Tree Hill” actress wrote. She continued, “That’s all I have to say.” In a follow-up tweet, she included a love quote: “Love may come in a split second. Bondedness is incapable of doing so. That’s something we’ve had to learn the hard way. The story does not end with love. It’s only the first chapter, after all. The following chapters demand that we acknowledge our wounded, clean our emotional garbage, improve our attachment capacity, learn how to honestly relate, and evolve within ourselves.”

While it was unclear whether her tweets were intended for Caussin, observant followers quickly linked them to the recent news about her ex-husband. Caussin had made waves earlier that day after private Instagram account Cocktails and Gossip uploaded photographs of him hanging out with a mystery woman at a beach club. One of the images depicted the woman sitting on Mike’s lap while both of them were dressed in swimwear.

Kramer and Caussin’s six-year marriage came to an end in April when the former filed for divorce. While they were both honest about Caussin’s infidelity, Kramer stated in their court paperwork that “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences, and adultery” were the reasons for their divorce.

Kramer used her Instagram Stories after their divorce was completed in July to express how tough the transition had been for her.

She commented, “Today has not been easy, and I didn’t know if I would even say anything.” “To be honest, I had no idea how I’d react. Relieved? Sad? But when I got the ‘final’ call saying I was formally divorced, tears welled up in my eyes. My initial reaction was one of failure. That I had failed my children. That I was unlovable, insufficient.”

Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2, are Kramer and Caussin’s children.