After Everton’s defeat, Rafa Benitez has found a new untouchable player.

Yerry Mina has developed into one of Everton’s key players.

The Colombian is a leader, from his constant cajoling as he advises and encourages his fellow defenders to storming in and confronting the opponent as he protects and stands up for a teammate.

Mina is a dominant force in the air; he battles, competes, and, despite his seeming desire to annoy and irritate rivals and their fans by being a scary nuisance, the towering talisman is actually a reassuring presence at the back.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez must decide on Yerry Mina as Anthony Gordon’s situation worsens.

Despite his impressive qualities on the field, it was probably his absence in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to West Ham that highlighted how important he is to Rafa Benitez’s Blues.

Some believe Mina omitted the Hammers’ goal and the circumstances leading up to it.

Everton centre-back Ben Godfrey’s flailing left leg rocketed Jarrod Bowen’s searching drive into the box high into the air, and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford attempted to collect the ball above the head of West Ham striker Michail Antonio.

While Mina may or may not have handled the first cross better, one thing is certain: he would have joined the Toffees goalie in fiercely objecting to the corner being awarded.

Mina, he battles for decisions. It’s one of his best qualities. He sows seeds in the referee’s mind whether he wins or loses. He’s always looking for a tiny advantage, and he’ll go to any length to get it.

Unfortunately, the corner had been called, and Everton needed to be ready. That was not the case.

When the ball was swung in, Everton appeared to be frozen, seemingly taken off guard.

Would that have happened if Mina had been in charge? In such a situation, the Colombian is usually on high alert, patting each of his allies on the arm and reminding them to be turned on, ready, and fearless.

The Blues fell behind and couldn’t get back into the game as Angelo Ogbonna went highest above Godfrey to tip a header into the net.

Following the game, numerous Everton fans speculated whether Mina’s presence in the backline would have prevented the Hammers’ winner.

The number thirteen, of course, has been. “The summary has come to an end.”