After ‘Eternals’ broke the barrier, Tom Holland discusses the sex scene in ‘Spider-Man.’

After the freshly released Marvel film “Eternals” made waves for incorporating the first sex scene in the superhero franchise, Tom Holland is opposed to having a sex scene in “Spider-Man.”

Because they are “still very much young kids,” the 25-year-old actor believes that depicting sex scenes in “Spider-Man” movies will be wrong. Although Holland acknowledged that when the characters are older, they will be able to explore the physical side of a relationship.

On Wednesday, Holland told Yahoo! Entertainment, “I don’t think it’s suitable for the Spider-Man series.” “We are still very young children. If there is a future for this character, we may look into it in the future.” “But for the time being, this is a picture about young love and camaraderie,” he continued.

Holland’s co-star Zendaya, who is also his real-life girlfriend, shares this viewpoint. Many fans believe Peter Parker’s character (who transforms into Spider-Man in the film) to be their younger brother, she said.

“Nobody wants to watch Peter Parker having a sexual encounter! That would be awful “Holland remarked.

The sex scene in “Eternals” received mixed reviews when it was released on November 11th. While previous Marvel films featured romance scenes between several couples, including Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, this was the first time the characters were seen having sexual relations.

Zendaya also discussed Peter and MJ’s friendship as well as the film’s stunt sequences.

Zendaya said, “We get to do them [stunts]together; they’re a lot of fun.”

The actress did confess, though, that Holland’s exploits were far more challenging than hers.

“Perhaps not for you, because I’m concerned that you’ll pass out. You’re wearing a huge camera on your chest and back!” she continued.

Holland also mentioned how challenging it was to wear a harness and a suit while making sure the camera got everything. Zendaya was lucky to be wearing a T-shirt and jeans, she said.

Holland added, “I wear the harness, then the camera goes over the harness, and the suit goes over the camera.” “You’re obviously lucky that you’re wearing jeans and a T-shirt and having the time of your life while we’re stuck together!” Jon Watts directed “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which will be released in theaters this Friday.