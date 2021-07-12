After England’s heroics, Gareth Southgate sends a message to Jordan Pickford.

Gareth Southgate has expressed sympathy for Jordan Pickford, acknowledging that the Everton goalkeeper should have done more to help England win the Euro 2020 final on penalties.

The shot-stopper has been one of the tournament’s bright spots for the Three Lions, surrendering just two goals and earning the Golden Glove trophy for his five clean sheets.

On Sunday night, he was at his best yet again, but his efforts were in vain as Leonardo Bonucci scored the rebound after a brilliant fingertip save onto the post from a Marco Veratti header to force extra-time. He then denied Andrea Belotti and Jorginho in the penalty shootout, only to see Marcus Rashford, Jako Sancho, and Bukayo Saka all miss their own spot-kicks.

Southgate lost no time in applauding Pickford’s performance in his post-tournament press conference on Monday morning, despite his starting status for club and country being questioned following a series of high-profile errors last season.

“Jordan had a fantastic tournament,” England manager Gareth Southgate told reporters. “That category has a lot of players, and you don’t go into a final without a lot of people playing well, and that’s what happened to us.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve sat here and Jordan’s status in the team has been questioned. He’s always come through for us, and I believe this tournament was his best run for England.

“That is something he should be quite proud of. Our entire defense and team contributed to conceding two goals in seven games, but our goalie, of course, played a key role.

“In the shootout, I made two stops. He couldn’t do much more than keep the ball out of our net, which is always the first priority for any goalie.

“It was a fantastic tournament for him.”