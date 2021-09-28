After Elon Musk’s divorce, Grimes jokes about starting a lesbian commune in space.

Grimes has spoken up about her breakup with Elon Musk.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, joked that she has plans that are out of this world just days after Musk, 50, acknowledged their breakup.

When asked about their split, the Canadian musician informed Page Six via email, “I’ll be colonizing [one of Jupiter’s moons]Europa independently from Elon for the lesbian space commune.”

According to the site, Grimes’ statement appears to refer to Musk and his business SpaceX’s $178 million deal with NASA to assist the latter in reaching Jupiter’s ice-crusted moon, Europa, to see if it might host conditions favorable for life. There are 79 moons around the planet.

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk acknowledged that he and Grimes are “semi-separated” but on good terms. They will continue to co-parent their 1-year-old son, X A-Xii, he added.

Musk told Page Six on Friday, “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on fantastic terms.” “It’s basically because my work at SpaceX and Tesla needs me to be based in Texas or travel internationally, whereas hers is based in Los Angeles. She’s currently with me, and Baby X is in the room next door.”

Musk attended a party held by Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan, alone earlier this month, according to Page Six. Meanwhile, the “Oblivion” singer is filming “Alter Ego,” a Fox competition show on which she acts as a judge.

In 2018, Musk and Grimes began dating. In May of 2020, they are expecting their first child.

Grimes said in a recent interview with Vogue that her son refers to her by her first name, Claire, rather than mom or mama.

She explained, “I think having a baby was a great rebirth for me, like aesthetically.” “It’s strange to claim that I’m a mother. That word doesn’t resonate with me for some reason.”

“Which is also extremely funny since X says ‘Claire,’ but not ‘mama,’” she continued. Which is the case… I’m like, ‘How are you doing…?’ Maybe he can sense my dislike for the word’mother.’”

Grimes also said in a prior interview that having “unprotected sex” with Musk made her feel like she was abandoning her power because being pregnant meant sacrificing one’s body and independence for her.

“I genuinely adore my boyfriend,” she says. So I was like, ‘You know, sure,'” she said of Musk to Rolling Stone. “He’s just very skilled at persuading me to change my mind.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.