After Ellen DeGeneres called Son Psalm’s gold chain “fake,” Kim Kardashian corrects her.

Ellen DeGeneres was corrected by Kim Kardashian after she made a remark about the reality star’s 2-year-old son, Psalm West.

During a recent appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the host displayed images of Kardashian’s kids, including one of Psalm, who was wearing a large gold necklace around his neck. When DeGeneres suspected the 2-year-old son donned costume jewelry, the 40-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star put the record straight.

Page Six cited DeGeneres as stating, “Psalm was the one with the huge chain around his neck.” “He’s got this phony huge chain…”

“Wait, did you say fake?” I inquire. The founder of Skims remarked. “It isn’t!” exclaims the narrator.

“Oh my God, it’s enormous!” “How is he going to keep his head up?” Added the 63-year-old host. “It looks like a wrestler’s belt or something,” says the narrator. That’s hilarious; I simply figured it was because it’s so big.”

Kardashian said, “Yeah, no.”

Kardashian also discussed her children’s polarizing personalities during her visit on the chat show. North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm are the reality star’s four children with ex-husband Kanye West.

Psalm, the famous mom’s youngest child, is “very into Paw Patrol and cars,” according to her. North, her eldest kid, describes herself as a “complete goth girl” who listens to Black Sabbath and sports fake tattoos. Saint, her eldest son, is a “computer genius” who enjoys video games, while Chicago, her youngest daughter, enjoys “anything princess.”

Despite their differences in personality, they all wear gold necklaces with their names written in gothic script. Psalm’s was combined with a looping chain that generated quite a stir.

Kardashian and West revealed their split in January, and the following month, she filed for divorce. The exes, on the other hand, have remained amicable and have been “successfully” co-parenting their four children.

“Kanye and [Kardashian] have been effectively co-parenting, and both of them want what’s best for the kids,” an unnamed insider told Entertainment Tonight, adding that their kids are “doing great.”

The source stated, “Kim has always been a very hands-on mom.” “She does an excellent job of combining work and spending time with them, despite her hectic schedule. She places a high value on family time and will continue to do so.”

Another insider just informed ET that the “Gold Digger” rapper wants Kardashian back. He’s been attempting to win her over in recent weeks, according to the insider, and she’s “evaluating her choices.”

“Kim and Kanye have a strong bond and many wonderful memories together. Brief News from Washington Newsday.