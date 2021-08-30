After egging on a friend in a 110mph police chase, the killer driver was given a second chance.

On April 26, Leo Meek was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Jack Jones, who was cycling to his aunt’s house in Moreton.

Meek collided with Jack while driving a Volkswagen Tiguan at speeds of up to 55 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The 22-year-old killer rushed away from the crime site without even braking and went home to bed after discarding the car two miles away.

Jack died in hospital the next morning, accompanied by his family, who found out about the horrible incident after his mother spotted a Facebook alert and believed her son was involved.

Meek, his killer, was previously involved in another series of hazardous driving as a passenger, when his pal smashed into a police car in the Birkenhead tunnel, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Meek, who acknowledged causing death by hazardous driving and failing to halt at the scene, has eight previous convictions, including being carried in a vehicle obtained without consent, according to prosecutor Peter Hussey.

Meek, of West Way, Moreton, was one of three yobs in a £10,000 Ford Fiesta stolen from a woman’s home in Barnston, Wirral, on February 21, 2018.

Officers pursued the vehicle on March 3, which was driven by Lee Miller, who was 19 at the time, and reached speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Miller went past red lights and hit 110 mph on the M53, where police lost track of the vehicle, but subsequently recovered it in Wallasey and continued the chase.

Before driving past the bollards at Wirral Custody Suite, the adolescent made a U-turn and drove towards the officer’s car, hitting his wing mirror.

Miller, of New Brighton’s Wentworth Road, finally smashed through a barrier and into the Queensway Tunnel, colliding with a police car and a wall.

Meek, Miller, and their friend Will Smith, who was 18 at the time, were all apprehended while attempting to leave.

Miller's lawyer, David Polglase, said in court in 2018 that while he had lied about not being the driver, he finally confessed his guilt.