After eating this macaroni and cheese, Ree Drummond of ‘The Pioneer Woman’ is “speechless.”

Ree Drummond, star of The Pioneer Woman, understands how to prepare meals that are both comforting and delicious. Macaroni and cheese is a fan favorite of Drummond’s. A bowl of melted cheese and satisfying pasta is hard to beat. It’s the ideal supper for a day when you’re hungry but don’t want to eat too much.

One macaroni and cheese recipe she produces leaves her “speechless,” according to the Food Network chef. She prepares a variety of macaroni and cheese recipes, but this one is her favorite. Drummond said the following about her particular macaroni and cheese recipe.

Ree Drummond likes to season her macaroni and cheese with mustard.

Dry mustard is one of Drummond’s favorite additions to her basic macaroni and cheese. McCormick’s mustard is her go-to condiment. Drummond writes on The Pioneer Woman blog, “I love this ingredient in macaroni and cheese.” “It adds a tangy sharpness to the dish without adding a distinct flavor.” She recommends adding two “heaping” tablespoons of dried mustard to basic mac & cheese.

Ree Drummond describes her spicy macaroni and cheese as “speechless.”

Drummond’s macaroni and cheese comes in a variety of flavors. Her spicy macaroni and cheese is one mac and cheese recipe that left her “speechless.” It’s best served with steak or on top of grilled shrimp, according to her.

Drummond claims that her spicy macaroni cheese leaves her speechless as well as satisfied, satiated, and fat. It’s the “good sort of fat,” she assures her supporters. She says that after eating this delectable meal, your dinner guests will gain a few pounds.

“[It’s] the kind of fat that comes from knowing you’ve just ingested one of life’s real pleasures: this flavorful, spicy macaroni and cheese adorned with onions, peppers, corn and delicious creamy Pepper Jack cheese,” says Drummond. “It’ll make your knees buckle, and your visitors will never want to leave your home. It’ll also make you obese. But if you’re fine with it, I’m ok with it!”

