After dropping Patrick Muldoon’s previous relationship, Lisa Rinna will return to ‘Days Of Our Lives.’

Lisa Rinna is resurrecting her role as Billie Reed on “Days of Our Lives” after a two-year absence from the long-running soap opera.

It has now been revealed that the 58-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” actress will return to the popular soap opera after leaving it in 2018. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the development comes on the heels of NBC’s statement on Monday that the “Days of Our Lives” universe is expanding on its streaming platform, Peacock.

Rinna has apparently decided to return to the soap opera world as Billie Reed in the new project “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem,” which will be available exclusively on NBC’s streaming platform.

On the same day, the actress-turned-reality personality confirmed her return to the soap opera’s expanding universe via Instagram. She revealed the new show’s official poster and hinted what fans may expect from the Peacock original.

“Billie Reed has returned. All of the romance, action, drama, and surprises you’ve come to expect from DAYS, but in a way you’ve never seen before. Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem will be available on @PeacockTV soon. In the caption, she added, “#DOOLBeyondSalem #PeacockTV.”

Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, and James Reynolds as Abe Carver are among the cast members who will feature on “Beyond Salem.” According to Deadline, the project also stars Robert Scott Wilson (Ben Weston), Lamon Archey (Eli Grant), Sal Stowers (Lani Price), and Billy Flynn (Chad DiMera).

The official summary of the series obtained by Entertainment Weekly reads, “Over a long weekend, John and Marlena travel to Zurich; Ben and Ciara have a romantic break in New Orleans; Chad visits some old pals in Phoenix; and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami.”

“They’re all caught up in a mystery involving stolen diamonds that, in the wrong hands, might spell disaster for Salem. “For ISA agent Billie Reed, it’s a race against time as she searches the globe for this hidden treasure,” the statement stated.

Rinna’s comeback to the show comes just days after she admitted she had a “few of one-night encounters” with Patrick Muldoon, who played her on-screen brother Austin Reed on the show.

