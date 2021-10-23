After Dortmund’s wondergoal, Liverpool supporters send Mo Salah a message to Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool supporters made light of the situation. After Mohamed Salah scored a stunning solo goal for Borussia Dortmund against Arminia Bielefeld, Jude Bellingham was viewing video of the England international.

After seeing Bellingham’s great performances for both Dortmund and England, fans have made no secret of their desire to see him play at Anfield in the future.

On Saturday, Bellingham added to their elation by scoring Dortmund’s third goal in a 3-1 victory, a goal that was strikingly identical to Salah’s previous strikes for Liverpool.

The Egyptian’s incredible run continued with a spectacular goal in a 2-2 draw at Anfield against defending champions Manchester City and another superb solo effort in the thrashing of Watford.

Liverpool fans remarked after seeing Bellingham’s goal that the youngster was inspired by Salah ahead of a possible future move to Merseyside.

If Bellingham decides to return to England, former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson believes he would be a perfect fit at Anfield.

“Even though Liverpool has superstar players, they also have a smaller team, and they don’t have those superstar players hammering on the door, therefore it’s simpler to keep the squad happy,” he explained.

“If Jude joins Liverpool, I feel they will be able to nurture him better than his other suitors and will give him more time, which is what he will require.

“If he went to Chelsea or Manchester City and didn’t perform right away, the pressure would be on him right away, and he’d be pushed aside, with someone else coming in to take his place.”

“Liverpool’s smaller squad would be advantageous to him in that regard.”