After donating $500,000 to a charity gala, Jeff Bezos receives groans; Twitter reacts with the phrase “greedy man.”

Even though Jeff Bezos donated half a million dollars to a charity event over the weekend, many people were not impressed.

On Saturday night, the creator of Amazon and Blue Origin attended the star-studded Baby 2 Baby event at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Despite the fact that he donated $500,000 to the cause, many people were apparently unhappy with his attendance at the event.

“Everyone was expecting him to provide something, but he didn’t,” a source told Page Six. “Then, a few months later, [Bezos] gave $500,000. A moan could be heard in the room.” While the other guests’ reactions may sound ungrateful, many believed that the sum wouldn’t be too much for him, given that he is the world’s second richest man. He is thought to be worth $142,667 every minute.

On Twitter, a number of people reacted to the occurrence. They, like the other attendees, were underwhelmed by Bezos’ contribution.

“Man who is greedy. Isn’t he aware that simply becoming a better person will open doors that money alone would not?” one said on Twitter.

Another slammed the millionaire, writing, “If these rich bastards were taxed, they would donate more if only for the tax deduction.”

“One of the most fundamental human characteristics is gratitude.

It appears that it was absent on both sides of this donation “A third user has been added.

Meanwhile, other internet users chose to thank Bezos for his generosity. He had previously offered to support the gala for them. He didn’t have to put all of his money into one cause because it was a donation.

“Now, listen up!

Sending those p3n!s-shaped rockets into orbit with celebs and such isn’t cheap! You can’t just throw money at every charity that comes along these days, can you? “one wrote in support of Bezos.

“That’s fantastic. I wish I had the ability to, “another replied, thanking him for his generosity. “I’m prepared to wager that the lump sum Jeff Bezos gives away before he dies will have a significant positive impact on the world if it is spent clearly and morally. So I’m not sure why donating $500k to a random charity gala merits inspection “a third has been added

Lauren Sanchez, Bezos’ girlfriend, attended the event with him. Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Garner, Ciara, Nicole Richie, and Mindy Kaling were among the other celebrities who attended the event.