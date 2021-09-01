After discovering a large “furry” thing in Aldi’s baby food, the mother was “disgusted.”

A mother was left “disgusted” after claiming to have discovered a “hair-like” clump in an Aldi stew she fed to her 11-month-old baby.

Jemma Gallimore had just finished heating up a Mamia Beef Stew microwave meal for her son Fred Millard when she claims she discovered an unusual material in the food that “looked and felt like hair.”

Jemma was concerned Fred could have choked on the “huge and furry” object after the 30-year-old discovered a smaller thread before plucking a “large chunk” out of the gravy.

While Aldi’s supplier claims the gruesome find is most likely a “natural vegetable root,” Jemma isn’t convinced.

Jemma now wants to spread the word about her trauma because she is concerned that other babies may choke if “vegetable roots” are present in other tubs of the food, which she alleges is still on the shelves in her neighborhood shop.

Aldi stated its supplier has strict protocols in place to ensure that foreign objects do not get up in the goods, and that the item in question will be vegetable roots, but that they are looking into it.

“I felt extremely mortified,” Jemma, from Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, said. He’ll never eat another dinner like that. I’ll make certain of that.

“Fred had one spoon and then pulled the food out of his mouth, as though he wasn’t sure about it. When I tried to give him another, I noticed a speck of ‘hair’ on it.

“I pulled that, then another, and it yanked out this huge chunk. ‘What the heck have I just fed my child?’ I wondered.

“I have no idea how I didn’t notice on the first one. It’s revolting.

“The way it looks and feels, it reminds me of a horse mane. It was pretty large and hairy.

“It’s not the kind of baby food you’d expect. Its size is comparable to that of an AA battery. To where it’s connected together, it’s probably around two and a half inches long.

“I set it aside and said to myself, ‘No way.’ When I re-examined the food, I noticed that it was littered with single ‘hairs.’

“If you think about it, he’s the only one.”

