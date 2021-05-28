After ‘Diff’rent Strokes,’ Todd Bridges had a difficult life.

Diff’rent Strokes, NBC’s long-running sitcom, was one of the most popular cable shows at its peak. Several of its actors, many of whom began their careers on the show as children, became global celebrities.

It also spawned a slew of spin-offs and crossovers, including The Facts of Life and character crossovers in The A-Team and Hello, Larry. However, not everything appeared to be as perfect as it appeared on television. Following the show’s conclusion, actor Todd Bridges and many of his co-stars faced a slew of legal and emotional issues, with one notable cast member even taking her own life.

In 1978, the film ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ was released.

Diff’rent Strokes premiered on NBC in the winter of 1978. The show revolves around the lives of two African American boys, Arnold and Willis Jackson, who are played by Gary Coleman and Todd Bridges, respectively. Phillip Drummond (Conrad Bain), a rich New York City businessman, and his daughter Kimberly Drummond take in the Jackson brothers (Dana Plato).

According to IMDB, “the lads, whom Drummond always introduced as his two sons, went from rags to riches virtually overnight.” “At first, Willis was dubious of their newfound fortune, but he and Arnold ultimately became at ease in their new surroundings. […] While most of the shows focused on traditional adolescent teachings, a few were more serious (including a terrifying encounter with a child molester and a notable episode about drug usage starring First Lady Nancy Reagan).”

The show was canceled once it was moved to ABC. Its eighth season was its final, and spectators bid the Jackson brothers farewell in 1986.

Multiple documentaries have been made about the cast of ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ and their personal struggles.

Life behind the scenes of Diff’rent Strokes took a far darker turn even while the show was still on the air.

