After ‘devastating’ swan deaths, a bird flu outbreak has been verified.

Following a “devastating” wave of swan deaths, an epidemic of avian flu has been identified at a River Mersey beauty area.

The disease was discovered in the carcasses of birds collected at Spike Island near Widnes, according to tests conducted by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Visitors are advised not to hand feed birds or pick up any that are sick or dead, according to the local government.

Last week, fans of the area’s wildlife called The Washington Newsday to raise the alarm about possible avian flu after 20 swans and four geese died since November 23.

Following similar outbreaks around the country, Lyndsey Byrne called the birds’ predicament “devastating,” and Jay Scott said an outbreak was “inevitable.”

Following complaints of swans in distress, RSPCA wildlife officers visited Spike Island and saw birds that were “quite unwell and in an extremely poor state,” with several being put to death, according to an RSPCA spokesman.

After last amending its online registry of confirmed cases of avian flu – sometimes known as “bird flu” – on December 10, Defra has yet to update it with the new information.

According to the NHS, human infection with bird flu is “rare.”

Residents on Spike Island have been warned to be cautious and assist in the containment of the outbreak, according to a Halton Council spokeswoman.

“Defra has confirmed that H5N1 avian flu has been discovered in dead ducks at Spike Island,” she stated.

“Avian flu is primarily a bird illness, and there is currently a high incidence of avian flu in the wild bird population across the country.”

“There is very little risk to human health.”

“Spike Island is open to the public, however it is critical that visitors avoid close contact with wild birds, and we remind visitors of the following recommendations.

“Do not feed the birds by hand.”

“Do not pick up or touch ill or dead birds.”

“Call Defra on 03459 335 577 to report deceased birds.”