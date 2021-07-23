After detecting a new trend, Primark consumers say they’re going bankrupt.

Primark’s newest coordinated set was unveiled this week, and customers were quick to compliment the store.

Because they don’t sell stuff online, the high street favorite uses its social media channels to keep customers up to date on the latest fashion releases.

Primark debuted a matching shirt and shorts combination in a green and white checkerboard print last week, and customers reacted quickly.

Lidl customers are ecstatic as the retailer confirms a new summer must-have.

Much to the delight of buyers, the fashion outlet introduced its next edition in the same print this week, complete with a matching set consisting of a sleeveless shirt-style top and flared trousers.

Instagram

As the Instagram image gathered up hundreds of likes, ecstatic followers instantly remarked, “I need this!”

In regard to the popular checkerboard print, one fashion aficionado stated, “I’m going to be bankrupt with all this green stock.”

The co-ord costs £19, with the trousers costing £13 and the top costing just £6.

Because the ‘iconic’ set is a brand new arrival, Primark advised followers to keep an eye out for it in stores.

Here’s where you can find a Primark store near you.