After ‘Dangerous’ diet pills were discovered on eBay, AliExpress, and Wish, a warning was issued.

According to consumer watchdog Which?, potentially harmful weight reduction medications and supplements were discovered on eBay, Wish.com, and AliExpress.

Which?, a consumer watchdog, discovered dozens of diet pills being offered online on websites that contain substances that might cause serious adverse effects like high blood pressure and fast heart rate.

Yohimbine and synephrine, according to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), have a “high potential to cause injury if used without medical supervision or guidance.”

Two of the nine products examined by Which? have no health warnings or dosage information on them.

At the time of the study, each online marketplace examined by the consumer watchdog had at least 12 goods displayed on its websites, including the ingredients.

Some of the medicines cost £2.39 including mail, while others cost more than £80. They could be shipped from India, the United States, Ukraine, and Poland, with many of them providing free shipping.

In response to the research, eBay and AliExpress verified that the product listings discovered by Which? had been removed.

Wish, on the other hand, stated that it was in the process of eliminating them.

The research was ‘concerning,’ according to Sue Davies, head of consumer protection policy at Which?, and internet retailers need to be more vigilant in policing the products.

“Our analysis has discovered that these slimming products with potentially harmful substances are freely available on internet markets, which is concerning,” she said.

“The little control of these places isn’t functioning, and individuals are being exposed to potentially hazardous drugs as a result.

“Online marketplaces should be held more legally accountable for the safety of the products sold on their platforms, so that customers are better safeguarded.

“Regulators must also be more proactive in policing potentially unsafe products sold on these sites, which are becoming increasingly popular shopping destinations.”

The Food Standards Agency (FSA), the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and the Department of Health and Social Care are all responsible for regulating slimming supplements (DHSC).

According to an MHRA representative, “finished goods containing either yohimbe or synephrine would most certainly fulfill the.”

