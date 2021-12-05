After Dan Walker’s quarter-final upset, Strictly’s Nadiya was seen crying in a taxi.

After she and her Strictly partner Dan Walker were voted off the competition, Strictly dancer Nadiya Bychkova was seen crying in a taxi.

After defying naysayers to reach the quarter-finals, Dan, 44, and Nadiya, 32, were eliminated after losing in the dance-off when the judges unanimously opted to save AJ Odudu.

On Saturday, AJ, 33, was last in the standings when a lift during her salsa with Kai Widdrington, 26, went wrong, and BBC Breakfast announcer Dan was second last after “losing control” during a tango with Nadiya.

Kate Garraway explains her husband’s sad condition in great detail.

Dan, who has been married to wife Sarah since 2001 and has three children, paid tribute to “wonderful” dance pro Nadiya after they were voted off, according to Mirror Online.

“Some people come into your life and turn some lights on, and that’s what she’s done to me,” he remarked.

“If you take me, Nadiya Bychkova, you’ll have a lifelong buddy.”

“The previous 11 weeks have been simply incredible; I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.” This amazing woman took my hand in hers and led me out onto the dance floor. I’m not a dancer, but she demonstrated that I can dance and that this has been a great experience for me.” “Sometimes the right person arrives into your life at the appropriate time,” Nadiya explained to Dan. You always have time for everyone and always encourage them. It motivates me to be a better person.” On Saturday, head judge Shirley Ballas was chastised for giving Dan a nine out of ten, despite Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke both giving him a seven.

“Has Shirley been on the stronger mulled wine?” one Strictly fan wondered. “There was no way that was a nine.” Dan had “lost control” throughout the dance, according to the fourth judge Motsi Mabuse, while Anton told him it was “not your finest,” and Craig claimed the tango was “littered with balance concerns.”

Dan had expressed surprise ahead of the performance that he was still in the BBC show.

“I suppose there are just approximately two,” he stated on It Takes Two with Nadiya.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”