After criticizing a Vogue cover of Harry Styles in a dress, Billy Porter was slammed.

Billy Porter has come under fire for attacking Vogue over Harry Styles’ iconic magazine cover, which showed the singer in a Gucci lace-trimmed dress with a tuxedo jacket.

The 27-year-old singer was the first man to feature alone on the cover of the magazine’s history. Styles has gained accolades for his fluid style, but Porter, who began wearing dresses before Styles, believes he should have been recognized for his contributions to the fashion world.

Porter told The Sunday Times, “I transformed the game.” “I. Changed. The. Game. On. My. Own. That is not ego; it is simply fact. I was the first to do it, and now everyone else is following suit.” Porter praised himself for defying gender dress rules and chastised Vogue for focusing on Styles rather than the significance of the “Pose” star’s previous clothing.

“I have the impression that the fashion industry has welcomed me because they have no choice.” “I’m not sure I’m convinced, and here’s why,” Porter said.

“I started the discourse [about non-binary fashion], but Vogue put Harry Styles, a straight white man, on the cover for the first time in a dress.”

Porter’s name was a trending topic on Twitter on Monday, with fans criticizing the actor for labeling Styles and acting enraged at being passed over by Vogue.

“It’s upsetting that Billy Porter would claim Harry doesn’t care and is just doing it for the sake of doing it. Who gave you the authority to evaluate Harry and make such assumptions? One commenter wrote, “You don’t know his reasoning, and Harry has never proclaimed, ‘I am straight.'”

Porter had previously congratulated Styles on his Vogue cover, according to another user. “Billy Porter was also the same person who praised Harry for the Vogue cover, so why the sudden change of heart?” read the post.

Despite Porter’s dissatisfaction with Vogue’s lack of acknowledgment, the 52-year-old said he has no beef with Styles.

“I’m not trying to drag Harry Styles into this, but he’s the one you’re going to use to represent this new conversation?” Porter was perplexed.

"I'm not trying to drag Harry Styles into this, but he's the one you're going to use to represent this new conversation?" Porter was perplexed.

"He doesn't give a damn; he's simply doing it because it's what he's supposed to do." For me, politics is a way of life. This is the story of my life. I had to fight my entire life to get to the point where I could go to the Oscars in a gown and not get shot. He only has to do one thing.