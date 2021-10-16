After criticism of Prince William’s space tourism plans, William Shatner says he’s’missing the point.’

Prince William’s views on the space race and space tourism are not shared by William Shatner.

When he launched aboard a Blue Origin New Shepard spacecraft earlier this week, the 90-year-old “Star Trek” actor became the oldest person to fly to space.

Prince William, on the other hand, believes that such excursions to space should not be prioritized, saying in a BBC interview on Thursday that the world’s brightest brains should first focus on maintaining Earth a livable planet in the future.

“He’s a nice, gentle, educated man, but he’s got the wrong concept,” Shatner said of the prince’s remarks to Entertainment Tonight.

Shatner clarified that space flight does not always imply that they are attempting to discover a new home for humans. Flying to space is a “baby step into the goal of bringing the industry up there,” according to the Hollywood actor. He mentioned the potential of bringing to Earth space companies that supply energy to humanity in order to avoid further damaging the earth and exacerbating the climate catastrophe.

“We have everything of the technology, including rockets, to get the stuff up there… You can create a base 250 to 280 miles above the Earth and send that electricity down here, where it will be captured and used “Added he. “All it takes is someone as wealthy as Jeff Bezos to say, ‘Let’s go up there,'” says the author. He went on to say, “The prince is completely oblivious to the situation. The key is that these are the first stages to demonstrating that it is really practical. You could launch someone like me into space.” “We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds focussed on trying to restore this planet, not trying to find the next location to go and live,” Prince William said on “Newscast on BBC Sounds” on Thursday. “Rather than giving up and going out into space to try and think of answers for the future,” he said in the interview, which took place before the Duke of Cambridge’s first Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Sunday.

Shatner stated that he “of course” agrees with Prince William’s assertion that there are difficulties on Earth that must be addressed. He stressed, however, that traveling to space and solving these problems are not mutually exclusive.

Shatner was moved to tears by the 11-minute suborbital excursion on Wednesday, which took him and three other crew members past the widely famous Kármán line. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.