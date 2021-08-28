After Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Manchester United, Liverpool fans make a point about Mohamed Salah.

After Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to return to Manchester United, Liverpool fans addressed a message to the Red Devils.

After wishing to leave Juventus a year before his contract expired, the 36-year-old agreed to a rumoured €25 million move to Old Trafford on Friday.

However, one statistic in particular drew the attention of Reds fans, implying that the Portuguese forward’s career is still eclipsed by Mohamed Salah.

Only the Egyptian had scored more goals in a single 38-game Premier League season, according to sports analytics firm Opta, with Liverpool fans believing that Ronaldo’s impact on English football is underrated.

Given the seven-year gap between the two, it would appear that the Reds still have a more potent finisher than Ronaldo, who established his 31-goal record a decade before Salah.

Despite departing Real Madrid in 2018, the Portuguese captain has managed to score at an incredible rate, scoring 81 goals in 98 league games and won two Serie A titles.

Salah, meanwhile, has scored at least 19 league goals in each of his four full seasons at Anfield, as evidenced by the reactions of Liverpool fans on social media.

Given that Ronaldo’s 2007/08 performances earned him his first Ballon d’Or, it’s understandable that the 29-year-record-breaking old’s season gets neglected.

This could be owing to the fact that Liverpool failed to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title in 2017/18, with even Luis Suarez’s 31-goal haul in 2013/14 possibly receiving more attention as it propelled the Reds back into contention.

Whatever the situation may be, it is proof that Jurgen Klopp already has a world-class forward in Mohamed Salah, independent of any fresh additions made by their competitors.