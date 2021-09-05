After claims of a £500,000-per-week pay for Mohamed Salah, contract talks have resumed.

Liverpool are continuing to negotiate with Mohamed Salah about a new long-term contract.

The Reds are in talks with Salah’s representation, who are in the final two years of his current contract, which he signed in 2018.

Since signing from Roma for £43.9 million in the summer of 2017, the Egyptian has scored 127 goals in 206 games for Liverpool.

The amount Salah is seeking, according to The Washington Newsday, is not in the vicinity of the £500,000-per-week figure that was floated over the weekend.

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, caused a stir last month when he tweeted, “I hope they’re watching,” a barely-veiled allusion to the contract talks with Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group, after his client scored in the 3-0 opening weekend win against Norwich City.

Jurgen Klopp, the Reds’ manager, then provided an update on the talks, saying, “We’re all grownups, we’re all professionals, there are talks and there are talks, and when there is a decision, we will inform you.”

“Until then, the only thing that matters is how the parties collaborate on these issues.”

After spending much of the summer discussing long-term contracts with the nucleus of their squad, Liverpool has made a new contract for Salah a priority.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, and Nat Phillips have also signed new contracts. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, and Harvey Elliott have all signed new contracts.