After claiming that Hollywood is boycotting him, Johnny Depp receives support from his fans, who say, “We Love You.”

During an interview with The Sunday Times, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star said that there has been a “boycott” of him in Hollywood since he lost a libel case last year against tabloid The Sun, which referred to Depp as a “wife-beater.” Despite opening in the United Kingdom last week, his latest feature, “Minamata,” was not given a U.S. release until he was forced to leave “Fantastic Beasts.”

MGM was allegedly “burying” the picture because it was “concerned about the chance that the personal troubles of a performer in the film could reflect badly upon them,” according to “Minamata” director Andrew Levitas.

Following the interview, Depp was showered with love and support from his admirers, who rushed to social media to let him know that he is still loved and supported.

“What? Then I declare a boycott of Hollywood, since we like Johnny Depp. “Wake up, Dorks,” one user tweeted.

“To Johnny, I don’t care if Hollywood boycotts you or if you get fired from film studios here and there. I still care about you. “I will still support you even if you focus on other things like music and your own projects,” another fan said.

“We don’t simply love you as an actor,” the support continued. As a person, we adore you. You’re more than just the well-known actor. We all love and recognize you as your own person.”

“Johnny Depp, we adore you. Johnny Depp, we admire you. Johnny Depp exudes grace. A third Twitter user wrote, “Love is in his name.”

“I adore his reply!!! Johnny, we adore you!!! We’ll be there for you every step of the way. Another said, “We won’t stop till they hear us.”

Depp referred to his supporters as his “employers” in the interview, and expressed his gratitude for their continuing support. “They’re all our bosses. They purchase tickets as well as products. They made all of those studios wealthy, but they forgot about it long ago,” the actor explained. “I can assure you that I haven’t.”

Depp continued, “because of what they are trying to convey, which is the truth,” he was “proud” of the followers.

He explained, “The truth they’re trying to get out since it doesn’t appear in more mainstream newspapers.”

He explained, "The truth they're trying to get out since it doesn't appear in more mainstream newspapers."

"It's a lengthy path that might be bumpy at times. Sometimes you just have to be stupid. But they stuck with me on the ride, so it's for them.