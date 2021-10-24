After Christina Haack’s divorce, Tarek El Moussa thought he’d never find love again.

Before his wedding to Heather Rae Young and years after his divorce from Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa opened up about his feelings about finding love again.

The 40-year-old host of “Flipping 101” and the 34-year-old realtor from “Selling Sunset” are marrying this weekend, more than a year after getting engaged in July 2020. According to Us Weekly, they celebrated with their loved ones at their rehearsal dinner on Friday.

El Moussa shared love-filled photographs of himself and Young on Instagram ahead of their Saturday wedding. The HGTV star pondered on marrying Young in the post, after earlier stating that he would not marry after his first divorce.

“I’m all set to say ‘I do.’ Which is absurd “he penned “Four years ago, if you had asked me, I would have told you I was never getting married again, and I honestly didn’t think I’d find love.” He went on to say, “Heather then jumped into my boat one day, smiled at me, and the rest is history. That day was a gift from God. With you in my life, everything is so much better… so let’s get this party started!!” Young captioned the photographs on her Instagram account, ” “I’ll be yours forever. My love, I’ll see you at the altar.” El Moussa looked stylish in a black brocade jacket over a matched shirt in the photos. His fiancée donned a tulle Galia Lahav strapless gown with white butterfly hairpins and arranged her hair in a side braid.

Before the wedding, fans and followers of the pair expressed their love and congratulated them.

“I’m very pleased for you!!! I can’t wait to see the wedding photos, “One Instagram user voiced their opinion.

“It’s greatest when it comes unexpectedly and without haste. I wish you both the best of luck!!! “a second person said

“YOU’VE NEVER LOOKED BETTER THAN YOU ARE RIGHT NOW. Congratulations to both of you “El Moussa’s post drew a third commenter.

Young and El Moussa met in July of this year and began dating the following month. One year later, on a vacation on Catalina Island, the “Flip or Flop” star proposed.

From 2009 to 2018, El Moussa was married to his HGTV co-star Haack. Taylor and Brayden, their 6-year-old son, are the couple’s children, and they continue to co-parent them.

Following her breakup from ex-husband Ant Anstead, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Hudson, the “Christina on the Coast” star is engaged to Joshua Hall.