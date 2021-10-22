After canceling a trip to Northern Ireland, Queen Elizabeth spends the night in hospital.

After spending Wednesday night in a hospital, Queen Elizabeth II has returned to Windsor Castle.

After the Queen canceled her planned trip to Northern Ireland this week, CNN reported that the 95-year-old monarch spent the night in hospital conducting “preliminary investigations,” according to a Buckingham Palace official.

The Queen was “in good spirits” when she returned from the hospital on Thursday, according to the palace.

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen went to hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and continues in excellent spirits,” read the statement from the spokesman.

At the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London, the Queen was examined by specialists. Her brief hospitalization was not due to COVID-19, according to the BBC, but instead for practical reasons.

According to the newspaper, the Queen began light responsibilities on Thursday afternoon.

This was the first time the monarch had been admitted to a hospital since 2013, when she was diagnosed with gastroenteritis.

Queen Elizabeth has had a busy month, and she was scheduled to travel to Northern Ireland for two days this week before her hospitalization. Her October schedule includes 16 formal events, including the Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle, which she hosted on Tuesday.

The Queen, however, “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next three days,” a court spokesperson told the BBC on Wednesday. Queen Elizabeth is “disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland,” according to the spokesman. The Queen’s hospitalization came just days after she turned down an offer from a British magazine to be named “Oldie of the Year.” The awards’ chairman, author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, wrote to the Queen’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young, to ask whether she would accept it. In a letter published in the newest issue of The Oldie magazine, Her Majesty gracefully declined the honor.

According to the BBC, the Queen's assistant private secretary, Tom Laing-Baker, responded, "Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she fits the relevant conditions to be able to accept, and hopes you can find a more suitable receiver." "Her Majesty's heartfelt best wishes accompany this message." "Perhaps in the future, we will sound out Her Majesty once more," Brandreth said of the letter, which he described as "beautiful." Queen Elizabeth, the United Kingdom's longest-reigning queen, will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.