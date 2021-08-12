After ‘Calling A Truce,’ Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are ‘Closer Than Ever,’ working on their relationship.

According to a source, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s friendship has improved more than a year after the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, retired from royal duties.

An unnamed insider told Us Weekly that Middleton and her sister-in-law “are actually getting along pretty well and have been in touch more often” after a tumultuous year that saw Markle and Prince Harry making shocking revelations about the royal family in a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

The two duchesses, according to the insider, have set their disagreements aside for the benefit of their family.

The source explained, “Meghan and Kate’s relationship was never that tight.”

“And now they’re closer than ever, and they’re working on their relationship for the family’s sake.”

This occurred months after Markle revealed to Winfrey in a shocking CBS interview that, despite rumours to the contrary, it was Middleton who made her cry in the days leading up to her and Prince Harry’s royal wedding in 2018.

During their March meeting, Markle claimed, “The narrative with Kate didn’t happen.” “She was upset about flower girl gowns a few days before the wedding, and that made me cry. It was quite hurtful to my feelings.”

Middleton “owned it” and apologized to Markle by sending her flowers and a note after the event, according to Markle. Middleton is a lovely person, according to the former “Suits” actress, who also begged fans not to set them against each other.

In the interview, Markle remarked, “So much of what I’ve seen play out is this sense of polarity.” “You don’t have to dislike her if you love me. And you don’t have to hate me if you love her.”

An unnamed source told Us Weekly that months after her and Prince Harry’s much-discussed conversation with Winfrey, the two duchesses had made amends and put the bridesmaid dress incident behind them.

The source explained, “The bridesmaids dress incident happened so long ago that it seemed foolish to hang onto the animosity.” “It’s a waste of time. They’ve agreed to a cease-fire.”

The insider also revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge sent a present to her sister-in-law after she and Prince Harry welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana, on June 4, and that the two have been texting since then.

According to the insider, “the arrival of Lili has brought Kate and Meghan closer together.” “They’ve bonded over the fact that they both have children and can’t wait to meet all the cousins.”

Markle, on the other hand, is occupied with. Brief News from Washington Newsday.